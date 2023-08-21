SPM repeat exam from Sept 4-6, involving 8,587 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) Examination will be held from Sept 4 to 6, involving the Bahasa Melayu (BM), History and Mathematics papers.

The Education Ministry (MOE), in a statement today, said a total of 8,587 candidates had registered to sit for the SPM repeat examination at 204 examination centres nationwide.

The statement added that 1,639 invigilators had been appointed for the Bahasa Melayu written and listening tests, and 1,332 invigilators for the BM oral test.

“Candidates are reminded to refer to the examination timetable for information on the date, time, code and examination paper, as well as instructions that must be followed during the examination.

“The timetable can be downloaded from the Examination Board website at lp.moe.gov.my.

“Candidates are also reminded to bring along their identity card and the Examination Registration Statement to the examination centres, as well as comply with the Central Assessment and Public Examination Management Guidelines contained in the latest Guidelines for School Management and Operation issued by the MOE,” it said.

The Examination Registration Statement can be downloaded from the Online Examination Management System website at sppat.moe.gov.my. -Bernama