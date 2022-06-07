SPM results out on June 16

PUTRAJAYA: The results of the 2021Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) will be coming out next Thursday (June 16), said the Ministry of Education (KPM).

KPM said candidates can obtain their examination results from their respective schools at 10 am while SPM result slips will be sent by post to private candidates.

In a statement today, KPM said school and private candidates can check their results via myresultspm.moe.gov.my from 10 am on June 16 until 6 pm on June 24.

The results can also be obtained through short messaging service (SMS) by typing SPMNoKPAngkaGiliran and sending it to 15888.

The system will be activated from 10 am on June 16, 2022 until 6 pm on June 22. — Bernama