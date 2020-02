KUALA LUMPUR: The 2019 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results will be announced this Thursday (March 5), according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The ministry, in a statement today, said the candidates can obtain their results from their respective schools from 10am on that day.

For private candidates, their results will be sent through the post, or they can contact the state education department where they registered for their examinations,“ it said.

Candidates can also check their results through SMS by sending it to mySMS15888, with the service available from 10am on March 5 until 6pm the following day,

A total of 416,416 candidates registered to sit for the examination last year which was held at 3,313 examination centres nationwide. — Bernama