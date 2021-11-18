SPM, STAM, UBPA students can check examination timetables — MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) has prepared the examination timetables for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and Ujian Pencapaian Bahasa Antarabangsa (UPBA) Year 2021.

The ministry said the examination timetables can be downloaded from the Examinations Board’s official website at lp.moe.gov.my beginning today (Nov 17).

“All candidates are reminded to refer to the examination timetable for information regarding examination date, time, code and papers as well as instructions that need to be followed,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also advised candidates to refer to the guidelines and standard operating procedure uploaded at its official website (https://www.moe.gov.my/) to ensure that examinations can be conducted smoothly and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The ministry had previously announced that all three examinations would take place in February and March next year. — Bernama