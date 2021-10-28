SPMU results out on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) examination will be out this Wednesday (Nov 3).

The Examination Board of the Ministry of Education (MOE), in a statement today, said candidates can check their results online at myresultspmu.moe.gov.my or through SMS service by typing in SPMUNoKPAngkaGiliran and send to 15888.

“This service will be activated at 10am on Nov 3 until 6pm on Nov 9 at 6pm,“ according to the statement.

For candidates without Internet access, they can contact the respective state education departments for their results.

A total of 8,077 candidates sat for this year’s SPMU examination which was held from Sept 21-23. — Bernama