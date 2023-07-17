SPNB to build 3,410 units of ‘Rumah Mesra Rakyat’ this year

SEKINCHAN: A total of 3,410 units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) will be built throughout the country this year by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB), said Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said there had been increasing response to the RMR scheme, which is meant for those earning not more RM5,000 a month.

“So far we have received 6,829 pre-qualified applications and 87,687 applications at the registration process stage for RMR housing,” he told a press conference after visiting several project sites here today.

He urged SPNB to improve its efficiency in implementing RMR projects to ensure as many units as possible could be built soon.

“When studying these projects, apart from the land provided by applicants, we also need to assess the facilities, including access to roads, water and electricity to facilitate the process of building the houses,” he said.

He said SPNB had improved the construction process for RMR units by requiring contractors to instal the roofs once the pillars have been put up, before undertaking wall and floor works.

“Through this process, contractors can carry out their tasks in a comfortable environment in all weather conditions and speed up the period for completing RMR,“ he said.

He said a systematic planning and building process had enabled the 750 sq ft RMR unit to be maintained at RM75,000 since 2020, with RM20,000 being subsidised by the government.

SPNB has built 58,425 RMR units throughout the country since the scheme was introduced in 2002. -Bernama