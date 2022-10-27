$!Spooky Halloween-themed fundraiser for community initiatives

PETALING JAYA : The Rotaract District 3300 Malaysia in collaboration with five Rotaract Clubs – the Taylors Lakeside Campus, Sunway University, Klang Central, Advance Tertiary College and Bukit Kiara Sunrise is organising a a Halloween-themed fund-raising event for its youth development community initiatives.

A portion of the funds will also go to an organisation to eradicate violence against women.

With a mix of music and some spooky entertainment the event on Saturday and Sunday is expected to draw in a sizeable crowd.

Organising chairperson Rayn Tan Zi Qing said the two-day event themed Rotaract Carnival Halloween Edition is aimed at raising funds for community initiatives and to reach out to an organisation for women wellbeing.

“It is a wonderful event with a Halloween theme that will be held from 12noon to 9pm on Oct 29 and 30 at the Taylors University Lakeside Campus, Jalan Taylors, Subang Jaya. It is open to all students as well as members of the public. Entry is free,” she said.