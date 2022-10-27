$!Spooky Halloween-themed fundraiser for community initiatives

PETALING JAYA : The Rotaract District 3300 Malaysia in collaboration with five Rotaract Clubs – the Taylors Lakeside Campus, Sunway University, Klang Central, Advance Tertiary College and Bukit Kiara Sunrise is organising a a Halloween-themed fund-raising event for its youth development community initiatives.
A portion of the funds will also go to an organisation to eradicate violence against women.
With a mix of music and some spooky entertainment the event on Saturday and Sunday is expected to draw in a sizeable crowd.
Organising chairperson Rayn Tan Zi Qing said the two-day event themed Rotaract Carnival Halloween Edition is aimed at raising funds for community initiatives and to reach out to an organisation for women wellbeing.
“It is a wonderful event with a Halloween theme that will be held from 12noon to 9pm on Oct 29 and 30 at the Taylors University Lakeside Campus, Jalan Taylors, Subang Jaya. It is open to all students as well as members of the public. Entry is free,” she said.
Rotaract Carnival Halloween Edition advisor Joshua Joel said the event brings about a lot of fun with exciting activities that include the haunted house that is true to its theme that gets people into the Halloween spirit but at the same time inculcates a spirit of caring for the community.
“Our committee decided to have the haunted house as it will attract the curious and we will be able to raise funds. All we needed was some space and a spooky imagination to create the haunted house,” he said.
Joshua added that the haunted house is expected to grab the attention of Halloween trick-or-treaters’.
Rayn said that there will be stalls selling street food and several food trucks have also been roped in for the event that is expected to see a huge crowd especially after 7pm as many would want to experience the thrill of being at the haunted house after sun set.
“We would have buskers belting out songs, some performances by the youths and music catering to the youthful crowd. Our committee expects to see a huge support from the neighbouring colleges, institutions and varsities,” she said.
If you enjoy the idea of a charity event that is engaging and a bit on the creepy side, than this event is a must.