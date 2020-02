BUKIT MERTAJAM: Sporting events will only be allowed to proceed once the Health Ministry gives the all clear in view of the outbreak of the Wuhan flu, according to Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix).

These includes events at the professional and recreational levels, he said today.

He stressed that the well-being of the sportsmen and sportswomen was a priority as the government moves to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus that is causing the pneumonia-related infection.

Nonetheless, he said, there was no need to be unduly alarmed. “The guidelines to ensure public safety and security at public events, including sports, are already in place,” he said.

Sim, who spoke to reporters after flagging off the inaugural ‘Sweet Run’ here, said his ministry would consult with the public health authorities whenever there is a major sporting event.

The run is to mark the 80th anniversary of the Barkath Group of Companies, a premier Penang brand in the business of food production and distribution.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to 304 deaths in China and more than 14,000 people have been infected worldwide. Eight cases have already been reported in Malaysia, all of them China nationals who are visiting the country.

Sim urged members of the public to not be easily misled by fake news on the coronavirus. “They should check the facts with the official social media postings of the health authorities and the federal government,” he said.

He also cautioned against forwarding dubious messages about the outbreak to avert a panic.