KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (MSN) will take a closer look at a number of issues involving participation in new sports including breakdance in preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said efforts should be stepped up to ensure that national athletes are ready for the Olympics.

“Breakdance has been in Malaysia for a long time, but there is no proper coordination to get it going. We will strive to make this sport an institution for the Olympics,“ he said today.

France has proposed breakdance as a new sport for the Paris 2024 Olympics and it has been confirmed by the 2024 Paris Organising Committee Chairman Tony Estanguet who wanted the sport to make the Olympics more urban and artistic.



Other new sports proposed for the 2024 Paris Olympic games includes skateboarding and surfing.

However, these are subject to approval from the International Olympic Committee.