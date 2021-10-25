“Sports for all” blueprint to be ready next year

PUTRAJAYA: The blueprint to turn Malaysia into a sports nation will be ready next year, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.

He said the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) through the Youth and the National Sports Department (JBSN) and the Malaysian Recreation and Leisure Council (Marfima) is drawing up the “sports for all” blueprint aimed to empower the sports culture among society.

“The move is important so that the sports for all movement becomes more pronouced at the grassroot level,” he told reporters after officiating the inaugural Sports for All 2021 National Conference here today.

In a move to enliven the sports for all movement, KBS has drawn up various activities, among them, National Sports Day, Fit Malaysia and Jom Aktif (Lets Be Active) where the initiatives will not only nurture new talents at the grassroots level but to eventually to produce sports icons.

“The sports industry will not only contribute to lucrative economic returns to all its players but also the well-being and prosperity of the nation,” he said.

Ti said the ministry will also focus on e-sports, which is getting popular among the youth, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, however, said that he believed that the e-sports industry should be more organised and well monitored to avoid any negativity.

“We have to accept that change is inevitable but the younger generation needs to be disciplined in managing their time and not rely on drugs just to stay awake competing in tournaments,” he said.

On the two day conference beginning today, Ti said it is a platform for the participants to share their knowledge to stake holders, sports activists and KBS officers in developing sports for all at the grassroots level in preparation towards high performance sports. — Bernama