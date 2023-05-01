Sports Ministry to decide on fate of volleyball coach

KUALA LUMPUR: Further investigation and the fate of the volleyball coach involved in the controversy of slapping two female student players recently will be determined by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said the Ministry of Education (MOE) will continue to monitor the investigation with KBS even though the coach has apologised and the parents of one student have forgiven the coach.

“Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek will continually monitor the investigation, as this matter is not encouraged, because there are many ways to penalise students,” she said when met at Wisma (DBP) Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here today.

She was commenting on the issue of a Melaka under-14 girls’ volleyball team coach who slapped two of his players in a tournament that took place in Johor on Sept 14-16, 2022.

Earlier, Lim attended the Bahasa Melayu Language Theatre Competition of the SJKC (National Chinese Schools) involving nine schools from all over the country.

Lim said the competition has been implemented since 2016 with the aim of highlighting the talents of SJKC students who can directly improve their mastery of the national language through theatre.

“This programme is implemented in collaboration with the Malaysian Han Cultural Association (HAN), Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka and the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN).

“The implementation of such programmes, bolsters the command of the Malay language among SJKC students and helps improve Malay vocabulary through theatre scripts read by the students,” she said. - Bernama