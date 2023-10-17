Sports Toto Jackpot strikes make four instant multi-millionaires

PETALING JAYA: Four punters have turned multi-millionaires after they walked away with over RM51 million Sports Toto jackpots one after another in a month.

The largest jackpot winner from Selangor won the RM33.5 million Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on Oct 8.

The 53-year-old winner, who owns a trading company, revealed that he was not a regular player but he decided to try his luck by buying RM200 worth of Lucky Pick tickets at the Toto outlet next to the restaurant where he had his dinner.

“I felt like trying my luck just before the Toto outlet closed at 7pm. The sales lady was so happy because I bought 100 Lucky Pick tickets worth RM200.

“And I actually spent my entire night checking the tickets one by one against the draw result. It was a funny yet exciting experience.

“The winning ticket, which consists of winning numbers – 3, 8, 20, 38, 50 & 56, was actually among the last few tickets that I was checking, I simply could not believe that I have won the jackpot,” he said.

The winner added that he would use the newfound wealth totalling RM33,533,634.10 to expand his business and take the wife on a lavish holiday.

The second largest jackpot winner, who won the RM7.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Oct 4 was a 51-year-old driving school instructor from Sabah.

He said he obtained his pair of winning numbers – “0708 & 0814” from a dream.

“I dreamed about my son who called me with the old house phone number ending 0814 and when I woke up in the morning, the time was showing 0708. So, I had decided to bet on these two numbers with other numbers in a System 5 ticket worth RM20.

“I am so lucky, I won the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 amounting to RM7,486,650.65 and an additional bonus of RM1,008,” he said.

The winner said he would save his winnings for his children’s education expenses and share with his family members.

There were also two winners from Sabah and Sarawak who won the RM5.6 million Star Toto 6/50 Jackpot 1 on Sept 24 and RM5.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Sept 17 respectively.

The Sabahan winner, who is a 41-year-old accountant, randomly picked his own set of lucky numbers – 9, 11, 22, 28, 32 & 39 for the first time and bagged RM5,616,199.80.

As for the Sarawakian winner, who is a 71-year-old housewife, she said she is a regular player who always plays the jackpot games with Lucky Pick tickets.

She bought three Lucky Pick System 3 tickets while she was out shopping nearby with her brother and one of the tickets with the pair of winning numbers – “0708 & 2907” won her RM5,321,823.30 and a bonus of RM336.