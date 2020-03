PETALING JAYA: Sports Toto Malaysia has announced it will temporarily cease operations for the period between March 18-31.

In a statement today, Sports Toto said this will be in compliance with the ‘Movement Control Order’ announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

“Our head office, sales offices and sales outlets will be closed nationwide during this period. Advance draw tickets for the affected draws are rendered NULL and VOID,“ read the statement.

“Customers who have purchased advance draw tickets for the affected draws, may proceed to our sales outlets to get a REFUND after the end of the Movement Control Order.”

Sports Toto also said that no refund will be issued after May 31, 2020, no prize claims will be processed during this period.

“Please come back for prize claiming after the end of the Movement Control Order. We regret any inconvenience caused by the closure, and we appreciate your continued support and patience as we work together to stop the spread of Covid-19,“ said Sports Toto in the statement.

Below are the list of affected draws:

>> 18 March 2020 (5089/20)

>> 21 March 2020 (5090/20)

>> 22 March 2020 (5091/20)

>> 25 March 2020 (5092/20)

>> 28 March 2020 (5093/20)

>> 29 March 2020 (5094/20)

For latest updates about Sports Toto’s operations, please visit www.sportstoto.com.my or follow its social media page at http://www.facebook.com/SportsTotoMalaysia/ and http://www.instagram.com/sportstotomalaysia/