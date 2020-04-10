Sports Toto to extend closure until April 28

PETALING JAYA: Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Sports Toto) will suspend its operations until April 28 in line with the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until that day.

Sports Toto’s head office, sales offices and sales outlets will also be closed nationwide during this period.

There will be no draws for the remainder of the month on April 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25 and 26.

Advance draw tickets for the affected draws are rendered null and void. Those who have bought advance draw tickets for the affected draws can proceed to Sports Toto’s sales outlets to get a refund after the end of the MCO.

It also said that there will be no refunds issued after June 30.

For latest updates about Sports Toto’s operations, visit its official website at www.sportstoto.com.my or follow its social media at http://www.facebook.com/SportsTotoMalaysia/ and http://www.instagram.com/sportstotomalaysia/