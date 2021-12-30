Sports Toto to launch Chinese New Year donation campaign

PETALING JAYA: Sports Toto Malaysia will usher in the Year of the Tiger with its 35th anniversary Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign, which aims to benefit over 4,700 needy senior citizens nationwide.

The campaign will be launched on January 20, and it aims to contribute to a total of 123 old folks’ homes.

“With regret, we are still unable to hold the donation campaign for the public due to the pandemic. Therefore, we will only donate to the old folks’ homes to reduce the risk of infections,“ Sports Toto Senior Communications Manager Giam Say Khoon said in a statement today.

Since the inception of Sports Toto’s Chinese New Year donation campaign in 1988, the company has contributed over RM22.5 million worth of ang pows and hampers to more than 414,000 senior citizens in the country.

The charitable campaign is part of the Sports Toto’s Helping Hands programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support various social sustainability projects such as national sports development, festive donations, food bank project as well as environmental conservation campaigns.