Sports Toto to remain closed during CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd will remain closed throughout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). Operations have ceased, in line with a directive from the Ministry of Finance ordering number forecast operators to remain closed until further notice.

Sports Toto management regrets any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and appreciates continued support and patience from its customers.

For the latest updates on its operations, kindly visit Sports Toto’s official website at www.sportstoto.com.my or social media at www.facebook.com/sportstotomalaysia.