Sports Toto to resume operations

PETALING JAYA: Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Sports Toto) has been granted approval to resume business tomorrow (June 17).

“We are pleased to announce that services such as selling of tickets, prize claiming and ticket refund for the affected advance draws from March 18 to April 4, will be resumed starting on June 17,” it said in a statement today.

“Please take note that customers who bought the advance draw tickets during the affected period may get a refund within 60 days starting from June 17.”

The next Toto draw will be conducted tomorrow (Draw number: 5129/20).

To ensure the safety of our customers and employees, Sports Toto will implement temperature screening, hand sanitisers will be made available at every sales outlet, the statement said.

“Customers are also required to record their names and contact numbers and observe social distancing as well as wear a face mask when entering our sales outlets.

“Customers are encouraged to buy advance draw tickets or buy tickets on non-draw days and non-peak hours during draw days to reduce physical contact at the sales outlet,” it added.

For more information, visit its official website at www.sportstoto.com.my .