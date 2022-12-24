Spot checks find 406 damaged, expired food items still on shelves: JKNS

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) found 406 damaged and expired food products were still on display for sale during its spot checks at 36 premises including supermarkets, mini markets and retail stores in the state.

Its director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said during the two-day Food Safety Operation conducted in conjunction with Christmas celebrations this weekend, 6,127 food items and 944 food hampers were inspected.

He said of the total, 262 items or 4.3 per cent were found to have expired while 144 or 2.4 per cent involved products with packaging damage.

“All the food products worth RM11,378.46 were ordered to be removed from the shelves and were confiscated for disposal under Section 4(8), Food Act 1983, “he said in a statement today.

A total of 12 compound notices estimated to be worth RM35,500 were issued for offences under Regulation 10(b), Regulation 11(1)(j), Regulation 14(9)(b) and Regulation 35, Food Regulations 1985.

He said apart from the objective to ensure that food sold in the local market is safe and of good quality in accordance with the requirements stipulated under the Food Act 1983 and the regulations under it, the operation focuses on food that has expired and has damaged packaging but are on display for sale.

“If the compounds are not settled within the given period, further action will be taken and the offenders can be charged in court and fined not more than RM10,000 or face up to two years in prison or both, if convicted,“ he said.

He advised consumers to always read the food product labels and check the packaging condition, to avoid buying expired and damaged food items.

Consumers were also urged to report on premises that sell expired and damaged goods to the nearest PKD or to state BKKM through the Public Complaint Management System (SisPAA) or JKN Selangor via Facebook. - Bernama