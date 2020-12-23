SPPP gives free business registration to B40 single mothers, youths, students

PUTRAJAYA: Youths and single mothers in the B40 income group, as well as students are now able to register their business for free through the Prihatin Business Registration Scheme (SPPP) launched today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said SPPP is an extension of the 1 Student 1 Business Scheme (S1P1) programme introduced in 2017 where the government allocated a grant of RM10 million to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to offer free business registration to the target groups.

He said RM3.93 million of the grant had been used while the remaining RM6.07 million would be utilised by the target groups under SPPP, namely youths and single mothers in B40 group, as well as students.

He said about seven million youths and 150,000 single mothers are expected to register their businesses through SPPP.

“I call on those who are eligible to take advantage of SPPP to submit online applications through the EzBiz Online portal,“ he told the media after launching SPPP and the Back to School Sales Programme, here today.

For B40-income youths, applicants should be between 18 and 30 years old, registered in Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) database as recipients and have no record of active business entities in SSM.

For single mothers with B40 income, applicants should be aged 18 and above, and met the conditions of single mother defined by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, as well as being registered as a BPN recipient and have no record of active business entities with SSM.

Under the student category, those eligible are aged 18 and above, and are studying full-time at public and private institutions of higher learning, polytechnics, colleges, skills institutes or skills centres in the country and not having record of business entities that are still active in SSM.

At the ceremony, Nanta presented business registration certificates to three single mothers and three B40 youths. -Bernama