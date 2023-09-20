Spread Love and Charity Team brings back Blood and Organ Donation Campaign

PETALING JAYA: Hoping to save lives by donating blood or being an organ donor? Non-governmental organisation, Spread Love and Charity Team are bringing back their Blood and Organ Donation Campaign.

The Blood and Organ Donation Campaign will be in collaboration with the National Blood Centre, volunteer medical students from Sunway University and Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang.

The campaign will take place on Sept 23 from 9am to 3pm at the Dewan Serbaguna MPSJ, Laman Puteri 3, Bandar Puteri Puchong.