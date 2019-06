SHAH ALAM: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said he is convinced that the viral video which purportedly implicated him was an inside job, coming from his own party.

The economic affairs minister said it was masterminded and spread by members of PKR.

“I am convinced,“ he said in a news conference after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Selangor government in its “Rumah Idaman affordable housing programme with developers Konsortium PCSB-MGB and Must Ehsan Development Sdn Bhd in Shah Alam.

Azmin said the video was part of a political agenda to restrict his advancement in the government and politics.

“From the beginning, I am convinced that this is a gutter politics act and it is a cruel and wicked lie,“ he said.

“As such, I have taken action to clear my name (which includes filing) a qazaf (false accusation) report, police reports, and others which my lawyer will advise me. Let the police investigate.

“I think it is not fair for anyone to make a statement that will affect the investigation. Let the public judge it for themselves as the perception is getting stronger and stronger which implicates those involved in this whole conspiracy and allegation.”

On the calls for him to make a “sumpah laknat” (swearing in the fact of divine retribution) to deny his involvement in the video, Azmin said this is why the qazaf report is important.

“That is why I lodged the qazaf report. There are certain processes for making it and we should let it take its course. We also have to let the police investigation to continue,“ he said.

When asked to comment on an Australian report that mentioned experts who had concluded that it appears to not have been digitally altered, but they could not confirm that Azmin is the man in the video, he repeated that it was not fair for any quarter to issue a statement as the case was being investigated based on the report made.