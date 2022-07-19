Spread of New Malaysia agenda through social media worrying: Bukit Aman

PUTRAJAYA: Attempts by some irresponsible parties to introduce new agendas, such as New Malaysia, is capable of triggering open racial tension, said Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Zamri Yahya.

He said those quarters are not only using conventional methods, but are also using new social media as a medium to channel information to the people.

“The current trend of abusing social media is very worrying, especially in the spread of fake news, misunderstanding and to achieve distortion. Social media abuse will influence new thinking among the public who will reject the existing system.

“People are getting confused and distorted due to misinformation, which in turn threatens the country’s harmony,” he said as a panel member during a talk on National Security Landscape: Facing Current & Future Challenges’ at the 2022 National Security Conference, here, today. - Bernama