Spreading message on importance of vaccination part of responsibility to ensure well-being of others

PETALING JAYA: Religious leaders have a vital role to play during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when there are many Malaysians who are hesitant to sign up for vaccinations.

With the number of daily cases reaching the 8,000 mark, there is increased pressure to bring that figure down.

The situation is made worse as only a total of 1,647,183 out of a population of 32.7 million have received their first dose while 935,865 have had both doses, which is considered low if the country aims to achieve herd immunity by early next year.

Islamic preacher Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman, who is also assistant manager of a mosque in Selangor, said regardless of religion, preachers should come together to encourage their followers to get vaccinated.

“But it is unfortunate that some preachers I know have refused to take the vaccines as they think it is sufficient to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and they believe the Almighty will decide their fate,” he said.

“It is our duty to preach to our followers every week to get vaccinated but I am saddened that some preachers believe that all it is propaganda.

“They must remember that in Islam, if the illness jeopardies the health of others, it is a must to get the vaccine to save others as well.“

“We must not be selfish as this virus spreads to others. It is our responsibility to take care of each other,“ he said, adding that preachers must practise what they preach.

The Young Buddhists Association of Malaysia, described the essence of compassion of the Buddha as “to regard the suffering of all living beings as our own suffering”.

“It is a collective responsibility to take care of the physical and mental well-being of society, country and the entire humanity,” its president Yong Kuei Yoong said in his Wesak Day speech.

He also encouraged all Buddhist organisations and their followers to obey the SOP while participating in ceremonies.