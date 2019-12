KUALA LUMPUR: In a bid to foster greater unity among Malaysians, the Selangor and Federal Territory Hainan Association is focusing on attracting the different races in the country to its upcoming 2020 Spring Festival celebration.

Its president, Dr Tang Chai Yoong, said this was to allow Malaysians, regardless of their ethnic background, to learn more about and understand better Chinese culture.

He said those who visit the Thean Hou Temple during the festive period would also be treated to various activities and photo opportunities.

“During Chinese New Year, we realise that most associations’ target audience is the elderly. Which is why this year we would like to attract more youths.

“We are also targeting the Malays, Indians and other races to come and learn about the Thean Hou Temple and the Chinese culture,” he told a press conference, here, today. “People need to know that this temple is not only a religious venue, but also a place of interest filled with rich culture, which is why it has been a tourist attraction for foreigners,” he added.

Tang said the association has appointed local celebrity Soo Wincci as the programme’s ambassador as one way of attracting Malaysians of all races to the temple during the spring festival from Jan 24 to Feb 8.

She will feature in the association’s spring festival promotional video that will be officially launched on Jan 17.

Tang said visitors and worshippers during the festival would also be greeted by two specially-created giant mice about 6.4 meter tall, as a symbol to the “Year of the Rat”, and would receive a replica of an ancient coin each given out in peace bags.

“We are also cooperating with the EXES Art and Performance group to present a series of rat-themed operas and plays during the period,” he said.

Those who visit the temple will also be able to experience six other featured attractions, namely the Yixin Garden, 12 Zodiac Sculpture Park, 24-season iron paper-cutting art presentation, Chinese giant chessboard, 24 filial piety statue, and Chinese Medicinal Garden. A photography contest will also be held from Jan 1 to Feb 2, with the theme “chuan” (river), where contestants have to shoot pictures that present clarity, transparency and smoothness of water within the temple and highlight the cultural elements through its architectural structure.