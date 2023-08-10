SPT - A convenience for expressway users, reduces toll congestion

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiative to introduce an Open Payment Toll Collection System (SPT) that allows users to use a debit or credit card to pay tolls can reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas.

An electrical technician at a private company, Mohd Syafaad Saad, 25, said with the system, users can save time and are not tied to only one type of payment

“We have often seen vehicles having to reverse (at the toll plaza) due to insufficient funds on their Touch ‘n Go card but with this SPT I see no reason for such incidents to happen,“ he said.

On Sept 29, Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi launched SPT which allows highway users to pay tolls using a debit or credit card on 11 expressways.

Lendlease Senior Associate Mohd Zamri Mohamad Rasid, 33, said SPT is very practical as it also allows users to use the Apple Pay application to make payments at toll plazas.

“In my opinion, this SPT provides convenience to the public. Even if we don’t have our wallet, we can still go through the toll without any problem by using Apple Pay through a smartphone or Apple Smartwatch,“ he said.

A student at Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Muhammad Hafiz Ahmad Azman, 21, said the SPT provides an alternative for Touch ‘n Go users if the balance on their card is insufficient when they are at the toll plaza.

“The measures implemented by the government are very good because they maximise the use of debit and credit cards. The use of debit/credit cards has become an integral part of the lives of Malaysians because we use it in supermarkets, gas stations and shopping malls,“ he said.

He also suggested that the government further expand the use of SPT on more expressways.

Meanwhile, an employee at a private company Soon Xi Yi, 31, said that although she has tried and succeeded in using the system three times, she will still use the Touch n’ Go Near Field Communication (NFC) card because for her it is safer as it does not involve her savings in the bank.

“I still have doubts about switching to using that system (SPT), if there is a problem, it will affect the money in the bank, but if we use NFC it will only involve the money that is in the card or in the e-wallet,” she said. -Bernama