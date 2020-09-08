SPT health office wants to contact guests of Bukit Mertajam wedding

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) Health Office is calling on guests at a wedding in Bukit Indera Muda, Bukit Mertajam here on Aug 29 to contact its operations room immediately.

Those present at the ceremony are to call 04-53977884 as it was learned one of the guests at the event was confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Earlier today, a notice on the order which went viral on social media requested individuals who attended the wedding of Fatin and Azlan to contact the SPT Health Office operations room.

Meanwhile, state Health director, Dr. Asmayani Khalib when contacted confirm the notice issued by SPT Health Office and it is obtaining further details on the number of guests present.

It was learned that the guest who was found Covid-19 positive was from the Sungai cluster, and he is now being treated at a hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah.-Bernama