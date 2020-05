KUALA LUMPUR: Shared Prosperity Vision 2030’s (WKB2030) targets should be reevaluated following the Covid-19 crisis that is expected to change the country’s economic landscape, according to economic experts.

University of Malaya Faculty of Economics and Administration’s senior lecturer, Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub, said WKB2030, which was launched on Oct 4 last year, was formed prior to the Covid-19 environment and country’s political crisis.

“Therefore, there certainly should be a revamp of the policy so that the WKB2030 targets are attainable.

“A revaluation of SPV2030 is important as it determines Malaysia’s economic development direction that can be realised while all countries globally, including Malaysia, need to have economic recovery initiatives due to Covid-19,” he told Bernama.

Mohammad Tawfik said in the wake of rising unemployment as a result of the Movement Control Order (MCO), WKB2030’s strategic thrust on labour market and compensation of employees should be reviewed.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah remarked that the government would continue to implement various initiatives to boost the economy and raise the people’s income and well-being.

In this regard, WKB2030 would be the catalyst for the nation’s new development direction, the King said in his address when opening the first meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed confidence that the policies and strategies that were formulated through the involvement of various quarters would enhance the country’s economic growth and development.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research chief economist Wan Suhaimie Wan Mohd Saidie said Covid-19’s impact resulted in a significant drop in the country’s economic growth and it would take quite a long time for the country to recover.

Therefore, he said, the country might need to reevaluate the target of becoming a developed nation by 2025 as well as the targeted Gross Domestic Product growth under WKB2030.

“Malaysia’s success in achieving WKB2030 objectives also depends on the country’s policies and political leadership,” he added.

Independent economist Dr Baayah Baba said the government should take into account the Covid-19 pandemic when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which covers the 2021-2025 period and marks the first phase of WKB2030.

She said this would ensure the 12MP to be tabled would be implemented with a more holistic planning in line with the country’s current economic situation.

“Looking at the reopening of businesses after the Conditional MCO implemented since May 4, most companies and businesses are practising a new normal due to the pandemic that hit the country.

“Therefore, the government should consider to ease businesses and the people into the new normal such as by ensuring high-speed Internet facilities and giving tax exemptions to companies affected due to the MCO implementation,” she added. — Bernama