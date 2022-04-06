Squint-eyed serial molester strikes again (Update)

SEPANG: A serial molestor who allegedly assaulted two women at Tamarind Square shopping mall, Cyberjaya on Tuesday was arrested by district police today.

The squint-eyed serial molestor who targeted two shoppers at the carpark and elevator of mall struck yesterday leaving two victims traumatised.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police will furnish more details of the arrest later today.

One of the victims was a 27-year-old personal assistant who was loading her car at a carpark with items she had earlier purchased at the mall when a man showed up and groped her buttocks.

Earlier, Wan Kamarul who confirmed there were two cases reported to police said that in the case of the personal assistant, the woman had earlier taken the elevator from the third floor to the carpark two floors below.

He said the victim wheeled a shopping trolley to her car and while she was placing her items in the vehicle, a man approached her and started helping her with the loading.

Wan Kamarul said the woman declined the man’s help but he insisted on doing so, claiming he wanted to use her trolley.

He said while loading up, the man touched and groped the victim’s buttocks before fleeing from the scene.

In the second case just 15 minutes later and involving a 34-year-old woman, Wan Kamarul said the victim was waiting for the elevator on the second floor when a man grabbed her from the back and molested her.

He said the woman who is self-employed, tried to break free from her attacker by turning her body around but was pushed to the floor by the man.

Wan Kamarul said the victims reported that the man was dressed in black clothing, had a face mask on and carried a black sling bag.

“Both cases were committed by the same suspect. The man was also described as having dark hair, dark complexion and squint eyes. The victims had never met him before. Investigations are ongoing and efforts to trace the suspect are ongoing,“ he said.

Two women who claimed to be witnesses to the case and another, a friend of one of the victims, took to Twitter yesterday claiming there were three such attacks on shoppers on Tuesday afternoon.

The witness, referring to the second case, said that she was in her car when she heard a woman screaming for help.

She said she blared her car horn repeatedly and later approached the sobbing victim with several other passers-by. She also said that in his haste to escape, the molestor’s right slipper came off and was found at the carpark. The Twitter user claimed that it was the third case that had occurred on Tuesday but the mall’s management has not beefed up security.

Another Twitter user who claimed to be a friend of the first victim said her friend did not fight back as she was with a pregnant woman and did not want to endanger their safety.

Last year on Dec 21, a 31-year-old housewife who was with her two-year-old daughter at the mall was molested as they were walking towards their vehicle at the carpark.

The molestor groped her breasts before bolting from the scene after the woman put up a fight and screamed for help.