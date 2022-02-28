SRC case: Najib seeks to vacate appeal dates on new evidence

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, is seeking to vacate the appeal hearing dates on new evidence, in his attempt to set aside his conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, which is scheduled on March 15 and 16 at the Federal Court.

Deputy public prosecutor, Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, who confirmed the matter, said that Najib’s counsel wrote to the Federal Court to seek for the hearing dates to be vacated.

“The legal team sought the postponement as they are still seeking all notes, evidence, and documents related to SRC trial at the High Court, to prepare written submissions for the additional evidence appeal.

“However, the court will officially inform parties of the result (postponement) in the next few days,” he told the media after virtual proceedings, which were conducted before Federal Court deputy registrar Siti Hajar Mustaffa.

He said that the court has fixed the next case management for April 8, for Najib’s counsel to confirm the date that application for Queen’s Counsel (QC) will be made.

On Jan 25, 2022, law firm, Messrs Shafee & Co, had submitted a six-page letter to the secretariat of Chief Justice, Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, on Najib’s intention to appoint a QC from the United Kingdom to assist the former premier in complex issues and legal questions in his SRC appeal at the apex court.

On Dec 7, 2021, the Court of Appeal dismissed Najib’s application to adduce new evidence in his appeal, by ruling that Najib had failed to cumulatively satisfy Section 61 of the Courts of Judicature Act, that fresh evidence was required for justice in the case.

On the next day, the same court upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds.

Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who led a three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, dismissed Najib’s appeal against the KL High Court decision on July 28, 2020.

After the ruling, Najib then filed a notice of appeal to the Federal Court. - Bernama