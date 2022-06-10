SRC International only returned 0.5% govt loan: Report

PETALING JAYA: The Auditor General’s 2021 Year End Report revealed that the SRC International Sdn Bhd had only paid back 0.5% of the government’s total loan as of last year.

Auditor-General Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid (pix) reportedly said the company received loans from the government amounting to RM600.80 million, NST reports.

It received RM91 million in 2015, RM213.68 million in 2016 and RM296.12 million in 2017.

“As of Dec 31 2021, the company has only made repayments of RM3.25 million or 0.5 per cent of the total loan amount.