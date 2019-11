PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was today ordered to enter his defence in his case for misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali who delivered his verdict at the Jalan Duta High Court, said the decision was made after finding that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case.

Najib will now have to answer the charges against him.

Nazlan had previously fixed Dec 3 to 4, Dec 9 until 12, and Dec 16 to 19 for Najib to enter his defence.

The Pekan MP will have three options to make his defence.

They are by sworn evidence from the witness box, where he will be subjected to cross-examination by the prosecution; through an unsworn statement from the dock; or to remain silent.

However, testifying from the witness stand will be given more weight by the court compared to the other two options, and if he chooses to remain silent, the court has no other choice but to convict him.

Najib, 66, served as Malaysia’s sixth prime minister from April 2009 to May 2018, and is the country’s first premier to find himself charged in court.