SRC trial judge lodges police report over news article on unexplained money

PUTRAJAYA: Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (pix) has made a police report over an article published by a news portal which alleged he was investigated for money transferred into his bank account.

According to a statement of the Chief Registrar’s Office Federal Court, the police report was made so that investigation could be carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Section 500 of the Penal Code and other provisions of the relevant laws.

The statement also said the article was published by Malaysia Today portal with the heading ‘Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank account’ dated April 20 (yesterday).

“A police report was made by Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who denied the false accusation as well as the malicious intent to undermine his credibility as a Court of Appeal Judge and to disrupt the justice system as well as the judicial institution with the article,” according to the statement.

The office is concerned and viewed such allegations and comments seriously and reminded members of the public that accusation against the judiciary aimed at disrupting cases that are in the process of trial, is a violation of the principle of sub judice.

On July 2020, Mohd Nazlan who was then High Court Judge sentenced former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million after finding him guilty of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC funds.

The case is at the appeal stage in the Federal Court after the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the High Court and rejected the appeal of the former prime minister. — Bernama