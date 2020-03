GEORGE TOWN: The market at Sri Aman Complex in Paya Terubong near here has been ordered to close for three days since yesterday after it was found to be in defiant with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State Housing, Local Government, Rural and Town Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the market’s closure involved 20 stalls, while the food court there is allowed to operate as usual.

“The state government agreed to close the market yesterday because it (management) failed to implement social distancing, limit the number of people in the market at one time and did not provide hand sanitizer to customers,” he told a press conference at the market near Relau, here today.

Prior to this, it was viralled on the social media video recordings of customers at the market not exercising social distancing, with some gathering to strike up a conversation.

Meanwhile, Penang Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang, who was also present at the press conference, said the vegetable stalls at the Jelutong Market have been ordered to close from tomorrow for not complying with the MCO. — Bernama