Sri Johor Flats fire: RM40,000 in savings goes up in smokes — Victim

KUALA LUMPUR: A victim of the fire incident at the Sri Johor Public Housing project in Bandar Tun Razak, here, lost about RM40,000 in cash savings.

T. Mary, 37, said she was also upset that she could not save some of her jewellery.

“I was at work at the time of the incident when I received a call from my sister regarding the incident.

“Seven people live in the house, and no injuries have been reported. But the decision of keeping that much cash in the house will haunt me forever following this incident,“ she said when met by reporters at the scene here today.

In the incident at about 9.20 pm, eight units of houses on the fourth floor of Block 31 of the Sri Johor Public Housing project caught fire. No casualties were reported.

The fire is believed to have started from the middle of the block before it spread to the entire floor.

Another fire victim, R. Vincent, who is in his 30s said he received a call about the fire from his sister, and did not have time to return home.

“At the time, I was in Taman Maluri, here with my wife and two children for dinner, and suddenly my sister called to inform me that the house was on fire.

“I was shocked and rushed home, and when I arrived there, I found that my sister had managed to save herself by breaking the padlock with a knife, as I had the keys with me,“ he said. — Bernama