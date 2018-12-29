Srikandi should learn governing skills: Rina

PUTRAJAYA: Following Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) success in the 14th general election (GE14), its women wing, Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun , expressed the need for the movement to have governing skills as a ruling party.

Before GE14, she said, the movement’s focus was on ensuring victory for Pakatan Harapan.

She said the skills to govern as the ruling party was now the main challenge facing Srikandi.

“If we wish to see all the policies in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto realised, then the art of governance must be mastered immediately.

“The bureaucrats should focus on governance that is innovative, creative and progressive, she said during her policy speech at the Srikandi annual assembly at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

She said another challenge facing the movement was on managing the organisation based on wisdom, hasanah (good deed) and trust to gain the trust if other women.

Srikandi, she said, would also focus on the development of women entrepreneurs to enable them to contribute more significantly to the country’s economy, considering that 70 per cent of students who graduated from institutions of higher learning were women.

“Online marketing and express mail service, which is becoming more efficient and easy, are making it possible for women entrepreneurs in the villages to increase their income by marketing their products worldwide,” she said. — Bernama