Srikandi targets 200,000 members by end of 2019: Rina

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) women wing, Srikandi, is targeting to secure 200,000 members by the end of next year, compared to its current membership at 70,000.

Its chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun (pix) said to achieve the target, various go-down-to-field programmes, aimed at enhancing the people’s trust in the party, had been and would continue to be carried out nationwide.

“Recently, we launched the ‘Usahawan Seribu Seri’ carnival and signed up 5,000 new members,“ she said at a press conference in conjunction with the Srikandi annual assembly attended by 800 delegates at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Asked about people’s acceptance of Srikandi, Rina said the current feedback received was better compared to the time before Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 14th General Election (GE14).

She also said that the delegates focused on the development of women entrepreneurs and early childhood education in the conference.

“They (delegates) want women entrepreneurs to no longer only be associated with small and medium enterprises, but to go further globally,“ she said.

Rina said although the majority of Srikandi members were inexperienced in politics, she was satisfied with the quality of the debate, particularly, this conference was the wing’s first.

On public criticism of the government, Rina, who is also Rural Development Minister, said that government leadership needed to be more creative in implementing the nation’s development agenda in limited financial conditions.

“That is why I formulate the ‘Desa Harapan’ programme, a collaboration with corporate companies to help accelerate development in the villages. The main thing is we are sincere to help the people,“ she said. — Bernama