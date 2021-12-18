Srikandi wants 30% of candidates in GE15 to come from women’s wing

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu’s Srikandi wing recommends that in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) 30 per cent of the list of candidates are from the wing, said its chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix)

Rina said the proposal was based on the recent Melaka state election when Perikatan Nasional (PN) nominated Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as Melaka chief minister candidate if the party went on to win the election then.

“This shows that women leaders are recognised and given the confidence to lead the state and the country. Srikandi is fully confident that the role of women in politics will continue to be strengthened and they would be further empowered to increase engagement among women in this country.

“As such, I propose that to contest in the upcoming GE15, 30 per cent of the candidates must come from Srikandi in elevating women in leadership as how confidence was given to the Srikandi wing at the recent Melaka polls,” she said.

She said this in her policy address to delegates at Srikandi’s third annual General Assembly in conjunction with Bersatu’s fourth annual General Assembly, here today.

Rina said she fully supported the establishment of the Srikandi Muda wing to focus on women aged 35 and below, adding that so far Srikandi women’s youth members were part of the women’s bureau who worked as volunteers in Srikandi prgrammes.

“It is time that this bureau be elevated to become a Bersatu wing. I am confident that this fourth wing will be able to strengthen the party through programmes and platforms that are suitable for their age, to allow Bersatu to continue to fly higher,” she said.

On Dec 16, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was reported as saying, the setting up of the Srikandi Muda wing would involve amending Bersatu’s party constitution which would be finalised at this General Assembly.

In addition, Rina announced the set up of the Srikandi Welfare Fund to help and protect the welfare of Srikandi members and for a start, she had today contributed RM50,000 to be distributed to members who have lost their husband and source of income. — Bernama