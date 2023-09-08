SSHP increase is good news for farmers in rice bowl of the country

ALOR SETAR: The increase in the rate of the Padi Price Subsidy Scheme (SSHP) from RM360 per tonne to RM500 per tonne from tomorrow is the happiest news for farmers in Kedah, a state nicknamed the Rice Bowl of Malaysia.

For 39-year-old Mohammad Hafidz Ismail, 39, of Kampung Teluk Tawar, Yan, who has been cultivating rice crops for the past 12 years, the rise in subsidy rate can increase the income of padi planters and help ease the cost of managing rice crops.

“The voice of the farmers has been heard by the prime minister lately. When we express our grievances, the difficulties we face, the government takes quick steps to find a solution to help farmers, including by increasing the subsidy rate,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday announced the increase in SSHP which is the largest increase in the country’s history.

Anwar said with the increase, padi farmers will receive at least RM1,700 per tonne which will increase their income.

Ahmad Bakar, 71, from Alor Setar, who has been planting padi for over 30 years, said the increase will definitely help the people of Kedah, who are mostly farmers.

“Kedah is known as the Rice Bowl of Malaysia, and it is true that most people here cultivate rice which is their source of income. The increase in the rate of this scheme can, to some extent, help cover the cost of living.

“This will also raise the morale of rice farmers to continue to work hard to ensure that the country’s food security, which is rice, is sufficient and continues to increase,” he said.

Syahmi Azhar, 34, from Alor Setar, who helps cultivate his father’s padi fields, said the increase in SSHP rates gives young farmers like him the motivation to plant padi.

“This may attract many young people to work in padi fields because of the results that can be obtained, thus helping to raise the economy of the state and the country,” he said. - Bernama