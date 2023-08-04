SSM aims 20,000 people from B40, students to register for SPPP until December

ALOR SETAR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) is targeting 20,000 people from the B40 group, including students, to register under the Prihatin Business Registration Scheme(SPPP) until the end of this year.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said a total of 13,255 people from the B40 group, including students of higher education institutions (IPTs), had registered under the scheme as of last Jan 1.

To achieve the target, he said, collaboration with several ministries, including the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will be held.

“Many short, medium and long-term courses have been arranged to help this group get involved in business. Everyone can become a successful entrepreneur if they are serious and want to improve their standard of living,“ he said.

He said the SPPP is an initiative by SSM to support efforts to produce more entrepreneurs. So far, we have achieved 66 per cent involvement of the B40 group and students in this SPPP.

“Various campaigns will continue to be held to attract more people to venture into business. IPT students can also participate in this scheme because we want them to venture into business due to its great potential,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Salahuddin launched the SSM Semarak Niaga Programme and presented the “Wakalah Zakat Koporat” contributions to 500 recipients from the asnaf (eligible to receive tithe) group. Also present was Kedah SSM director Ismanani Khazali. - Bernama