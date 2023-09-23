SSM donates medical equipment as Wakalah Zakat contribution to Queen Elizabeth hospital

KOTA KINABALU: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) presented a Wakalah Zakat donation in the form of medical equipment to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital worth RM181,300.

SSM chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz said the donation of a ventilator, chestwall oscillation machine and Finecare FIA ​​meter were presented to hospital director Dr. William Gotulis.

Nor Azimah said the donation was aimed at providing the necessary technical support equipment for the management and rehabilitation of patients.

“In carrying out our functions and responsibilities, SSM also focuses on the welfare of the community in need through SSM distribution of Wakalah Zakat funds and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in line with the core values ​​of Madani Malaysia to be respectful, courteous and to care for the well-being of others,“ she said in a statement today.

In addition, she said from January to August 31 this year, SSM has distributed RM6,487,551 in Wakalah Zakat allocations to asnaf groups across the country while RM419,847 were distributed to the needy through its CSR programmes.

Earlier, she said medical equipment were also donated to five hospitals namely Hospital Sg Buloh, Sultanah Aminah Johor Bahru Hospital, Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang, Maliha Hospital, Langkawi and Kapit Hospital which amounted to RM561,660.-Bernama