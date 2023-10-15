SSM investigates two companies offering interest scheme, four compounds worth RM1m issued

KUALA LUMPUR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has issued four compounds, worth RM1 million, to East West Horizon Plantation Berhad (EWHPB), its two directors and a manager for breaching Section 46(1) of the Interest Schemes Act 2016.

According to a statement issued by SSM today, the compound notices were issued last Sept 23.

It said EWHPB and another company, known as East West One Consortium Berhad (EWOCB), both offering an interest scheme in the form of shared farming investment related to palm oil cultivation and managed by East West One Group (EWOG), were investigated by the commission following complaints lodged against them.

“The investigation was carried out following 46 complaints and reports received by the agency involving the two companies from April to September last year.

“On Sept 25, SSM opened an investigation paper and carried out a physical inspection at the management offices of the companies concerned, as well as the palm oil plantation to examine the issues raised,” read the statement.

It also said the commission takes seriously such allegations as they affect good corporate governance practices that should be practised by company directors.

“Investors who are affected by the interest schemes managed by EWOG and have information to assist the investigation, are advised to come forward to make a complaint via email to aduan@ssm.com.my or call 03-2299 4400,“ it said. - Bernama