SSM urges customers to use online system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has urged customers to take full advantage of its online system to avoid the queue at its counters during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

In a statement today, SSM said customers can use the Ezbiz portal online service (https://ezbiz.ssm.com.my/) for transactions related to sole proprietorship and partnership entities, MyCOID (https://mycoid2016.ssm.com.my/) for matters related to corporate entities and MyLLP (https://www.myllp.com.my/) for matters related to private limited liability partnership entities.

Additionally, customers can use the e-info portal (https://www.ssm-einfo.my) and MyData (https://www.mydata-ssm.com.my) for corporate and business information, the MBRS portal (https://www.ssm4u.com.my/Pages/default.aspx) for matters related to the filing of financial statements and annual financial statements, as well as the e-secretary portal (https://esecretary.ssm.com.my/) for matters related to company secretary registration.

“Only clients with appointments are allowed to come to the SSM office, and the appointment request form can be downloaded via SSM’s official portal, www.ssm.com.my,” it said. - Bernama