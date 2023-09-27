SSPA study to also focus on improving productivity - JPA

SHAH ALAM: The Public Service Remuneration Scheme (SSPA) study being carried out by the Public Service Department (JPA) will also focus on improving the productivity of civil servants.

Deputy Director-General of Public Services (Operations) Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim said that the focus of the SSPA study is not limited to salary increases and allowances for the public sector only.

“Sure, we want to raise wages, allowances and increase income. Agree? But ladies and gentlemen, rationally speaking, no economic system is capable of increasing emoluments if we do not work on increasing productivity as well,“ he said.

He was speaking at the engagement session for the Public Service Remuneration Scheme study with Selangor civil servants at the Dewan Jubli Perak auditorium, here yesterday.

Anesee said that in general, the most common complaints from customers regarding public services are that they are slow and inefficient.

“But we are not slow on purpose. In most cases, it is due to bureaucracy and this is among the elements we need to look at in order to increase our efficiency,” he said.

“So this is the JPA level feedback we want from the front line ladies and gentlemen and those at the operational level, in particular. There are many things JPA itself does not know, so we want this input (for the SSPA study),“ he said.

He said JPA received in excess of 68,000 suggestions from more than 30,000 civil servants nationwide for the SSPA study as of Sept 22 and the numbers will increase after the engagement session held yesterday.

“The engagement sessions with the state governments have been carried out since Aug 18 in Penang followed by Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Kedah, and with Selangor today and Melaka tomorrow. It will continue until it is completed,“ he said.

In addition to the engagement session, Anesee said JPA also developed a portal, https://semakansaraan.jpa.gov.my, to facilitate civil servants putting forward their ideas.

The SSPA study, which is expected to take almost two years, is a public service reform initiative in line with the aspirations of developing Malaysia Madani. - Bernama