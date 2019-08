ALOR STAR: Parents should look at the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) as a form of investment for their children’s future rather than an expense, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix).

He said it was time parents change their understanding about it because SSPN is a scheme or saving instrument specially designed by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for the purpose of higher education.

“Even if the deposit amount in the account is small, we expect parents to invest for the future of the children,” he told a press conference after launching the SSPN 2019 Roadshow here, today.

Mukhriz said the savings for education should be given priority and there should be no children especially in Kedah who cannot pursue their studies due to financial problems

At the same press conference, PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the outreach programme to be held nationwide was expected to encourage savings among the people through the scheme.

“Last year, PTPTN successfully collected RM1.13 billion in SSPN deposits. The amount is the highest recorded by PTPTN since SSPN was established in 2004, and for this year we are aiming for at least RM1 billion,” he said. — Bernama