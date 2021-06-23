St. John Ambulance committed in fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, St. John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) has been actively supporting the nation’s effort to fight Covid-19 by providing support to the frontline.

As the leading non-government ambulance service provider in the country, their ambulances and volunteers have been providing supports in the transfer and management of Covid-19 patients to the government hospitals and quarantine centres

In April this year, SJAM was made an official partner of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program. Through their Blood Donation Programs held nationwide, their volunteers are assisting JKJAV in creating awareness and educating the public in the importance to get vaccination.

SJAM also took a step further by volunteering our ambulance and first aid services to support the Vaccination Centres (PPV) at Persada Johor International Convention Centre (Persada Johor); Kompleks Sukan Desa Tasik (Kuala Lumpur); Dewan MMU (Melaka); CMH Specialist Hospital (Hospital Pakar CMH, Seremban); Kompleks Sukan Balik Pulau (Pulau Pinang) and Subterranean Penang International Convention & Exhibition Centre (SPICE, Penang), Dewan Masyarakat Keningau (Sabah) and Dewan Badminton Kompleks Sukan, Keningau (Sabah).

As more centres will be in operation, SJAM is looking into deploying more volunteers to support.

In the efforts to improve vaccine delivery, SJAM is currently providing ambulance service support to accompany the MOH Mobile Vaccination Teams. SJAM will also be part of the Vaccination Outreach team which will provide home to home vaccination for the old and those who are unable to ambulate.

“Our volunteers are very happy they are able to play a role. They are quick learners, and ever ready to assist in any possible ways in this difficult time. SJAM is proud to be part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program, helping our community and our beloved nation” said Datuk Lai See Ming, the Commander-in-Chief of SJAM.

Due to the pandemic, SJAM fundraising is badly affected. In conjunction with the International St. John’s Day which falls on June 24, St. John Ambulance in Malaysia would like to humbly make an appeal to the public and companies for donations.

Donations can be made to ST John Ambulance Malaysia, CIMB Bank, Account number 8000 41 5552. For further inquiries, please e-mail them to admin@sjam.org.my or call +603 9285 1576