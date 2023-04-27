St John Ambulance on standby to help crash victims

KUALA LUMPUR: St John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) has deployed a “preparedness team” to 30 locations nationwide to assist victims of road crashes during the holiday period.

The decision was made in light of the large traffic volume expected in cities and towns on April 29 and 30.

“Our on-ground team includes around 500 volunteers, officers, staff and 135 ambulances, which will be on standby.

“We will collaborate with the Health Ministry, Fire and Rescue Department and police and transport victims to the nearest government hospital,” said its honorary secretary-general Hoo We Tak.

According to Hoo, SJAM initiated its first ambulance service on standby in 1993 during a festive season at various R&R locations along the PLUS Highway, and now it has established a significant on-ground preparedness team in both West and East Malaysia.

“SJAM was established in 1908 as a voluntary organisation, with 13,423 volunteers throughout the country. Around 4,000 volunteers are recruited annually and we also provide first aid training for companies and individuals.

“We also operate many healthcare facilities, including 21 hemodialysis centres, a nursing home, mobile clinics and a wound management centre.”

Hoo added: “Staff must attend our first aid training to work as a volunteer with SJAM while officers-in-charge, such as paramedics, must undergo advanced training and may include medical professionals, such as doctors or nurses.

“While we accept students as volunteers, adults above 16 years are given priority.

“Additionally, cadets must be accompanied by adult members and officers to ensure they are not exposed to traumatic experiences at crash sites.

“Local establishments frequently organise training sessions to educate members and officers on how to handle cases with agencies such as MERS 999, police, PLUS and others.”

Hoo said as soon as SJAM receives a call, it will respond by despatching an ambulance within 15 minutes.

He also emphasised the importance of the public giving way to ambulances, allowing them to quickly reach a crash scene and transporting injured individuals to a hospital.

He said SJAM ambulances usually have basic equipment such as stretchers, medical kits and oxygen tanks. If they are used often for emergencies, they may have more advanced equipment like an automated external defibrillator to help those experiencing cardiac arrest.

Hoo advised motorists to take frequent breaks to rest when driving long distances as most car crashes occur due to drowsiness.

“It is important for motorists to be cautious on the roads and obey traffic signals and signs.

“It is highly encouraged to keep an emergency kit in the car. This should include a first aid kit, flashlight, blankets and other essential items,” he said.