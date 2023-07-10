ST: Prioritise safety in use of electricity, gas during Northeast Monsoon Season

KUALA LUMPUR: The Energy Commission (ST) has reminded the public to always be vigilant and prioritise safety when using electricity and gas following the transition to the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season in the country.

The ST said the weather conditions in the transition phase of the MTL, which is expected to continue until November, have the potential to cause floods and other disasters, further resulting in various other risks, such as electric poles falling, power cuts and damage to electrical and gas equipment.

As such, the ST shared several precautionary measures that can be taken to ensure the safety of electricity and gas, especially before, during and after floods.

“If there is still time before being ordered to evacuate, make sure to keep all electrical equipment in high places and safe from being inundated, turn off the main supply on the distribution board and electrical installations that are connected separately from the main switch, such as solar photovoltaic (PV) or electric fence, and ensure that the gas cylinder valve is closed,“ it said in a statement today.

During floods, the public is reminded to avoid passing through areas where there are power lines or electrical installations, such as sub-stations and electrical switch rooms that are inundated, and avoid being in locations where there are damaged power lines.

The ST also reminded the public not to touch poles or any structure that transmits electricity, never move fallen electrical poles or broken cables and to immediately report such incidents.

To ensure the safe usage of electricity and gas after floods, the ST reminded the public to ensure the main switch on the distribution board and the gas cylinder valve is “off” before starting any cleaning work.

“Before turning the main switch ‘on’, ensure affected electrical appliances are in good condition and fully dried. On top of that, avoid using electrical and gas equipment if you are doubtful of its safety.

“If in doubt about the safety of the electricity and piped gas system, seek the services of an electrical or gas contractor registered with the ST,” it added in the statement.

The ST also advised the public to keep the telephone numbers of emergency services, such as the police station, fire and rescue department and the nearest utility company, as well as ensure these numbers are easily accessible during emergencies.