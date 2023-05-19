ST: Transformer, source of fire in Mid Valley

PUTRAJAYA: An initial investigation by the Energy Commission (ST) found that the fire in Midvalley Megamall main entrance substation room on Wednesday was caused by a TX2 transformer which caught fire and caused the entire electricity supply system that received supply from the substation to be affected.

ST's initial investigation also found that the cable system for the entire transformer at the substation was also affected given the location of the cable that was close to the fire incident.

“Currently, ST is conducting an investigation to identify the true cause of the incident,“ said ST in a statement today on the fire at the Midvalley Megamall electrical substation.

On Wednesday, a video of the fire at the shopping centre went viral on social media showing plumes of black smoke coming out of the building.

ST said the fire at about 10.30 am had caused all four transformers in the substation to lose supply and caused a power outage, and the supply was successfully restored in stages around 12.30 pm on the same day.

“ST takes a serious view of cases like this which not only affect the stability of the electricity supply system, but also involve the safety of the public,“ said ST which is the regulatory body for the electricity and piped gas supply sector in Peninsular Malaysia.

If there is any negligence or fault by any party, ST said it will take the appropriate action under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 [Act 447] and the Electricity Regulations 1994.

ST said Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is also preparing a mitigation plan to resupply power through the installation of new cables to ensure the quality of supply to consumers is assured. -Bernama