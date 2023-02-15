Stab victim at Selayang Hospital will be given the best treatment: Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health will ensure that the man who was stabbed by a mentally ill patient at Selayang Hospital, here yesterday, gets the best treatment.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said she along with Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman, Selayang Hospital director Dr Afidah Ali and a team of doctors attending to the victim had met the victim’s family

“This was to explain what had happened including the efforts being made to ensure that the patient is given the best treatment,“ she said in her Twitter post today.

In addition, Dr Zaliha said the latest update on the patient would be conveyed to his family from time to time and the incident is currently being investigated by the authorities.

Earlier, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet said that the stabbing was done by a psychiatric patient brought in by the police.

“The Health Ministry will review its standard operating procedure (SOP) for patients with psychiatric disorders.

“Such incidents can happen anywhere. We need to safeguard our patients in emergency departments and our clinics,“ he said. - Bernama