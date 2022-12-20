Stable food supply in states affected by floods: Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The supply of food in states affected by floods is stable, according to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said, however, the ministry had received reports on the increase in the price of vegetables in the states.

“I have instructed enforcement officers to ensure there’s no hoarding of supplies or profiteering and so far we have found that the shortage of supply is due to the weather, especially in the east coast states,” he told a press conference at the Parliament Building, here today.

Salahuddin also said that beginning today, the ministry would send aid to flood victims through its food bank programme which would focus on providing cooked meals.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry had received complaints about the supply of goods in some areas and enforcement officers have been mobilised to monitor the situation. - Bernama